Murray & Roberts: Limping along, but surviving
Murray & Roberts, though limping, has survived, thanks to its diversification – both geographically and in its service offering
It has been a tough trading environment for SA listed construction companies, which have been struggling since the 2010 Soccer World Cup. The industry has already suffered a few casualties.Murray & Roberts (M&R), though limping, has survived, thanks to its diversification — both geographically and in its service offering.M&R’s interim results showed headline earnings down 4% (well within management’s guidance of -2% to -16%). Subsequently, M&R has released three Covid-19 updates indicating just how fluid the situation is, and how difficult it is to manage through this crisis.Its last reported order book was split 74% across international and 26% in Southern Africa. This global reach is a positive for the group as it gives the counter rand hedge qualities and provides project diversity. This diversity will help to limit some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Most of its projects in SA were shut down under level 5 lockdown, but its global business has had at least limited trading....
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now