Metair: Well-placed for the demands of the future The shares provide not only a rand hedge but also exposure to a combination of steady 'old world' and high-growth 'new world' technologies

Metair, which was established in 1948 and listed in 1949, operates under two main categories — energy storage and automotive components.Under these two pillars, Metair manufactures components ranging from solar systems and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries to starter motors, radiators, headlights and tail lights for the global and domestic markets.Aftermarket products are exported to about 46 destinations, making Metair a useful rand hedge.The company aims to become a major player in the Li-ion market, and concluded its first investment in a Li-ion production facility in 2019.Li-ion batteries are rechargeable and found in a range of portable electronics as well as electric vehicles. Moving into this space allows the company to position itself well to compete for future demand requirements based on "new world" technologies.The business verticals are both sizable. Metair’s operating profit of R1.02bn is split 55% in energy storage and 45% in automotive components. The energy storage unit...