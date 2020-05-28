Companies / Investors Monthly Keep your eyes open Global markets may be what SA investors should look at right now, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

Before Covid-19 shut down the country, SA’s economy was already grappling with significant structural issues that dampened returns from domestic investments. A strong rationale already existed for local investors to increase offshore allocations to realise better returns and protect their wealth through diversification.

"SA was in recession before Covid-19 hit, with a weak fiscal position," says Reyneke van Wyk, head of investments at Stonehage Fleming Investment Management in SA.