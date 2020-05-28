Keep your eyes open
Global markets may be what SA investors should look at right now, writes Pedro van Gaalen
28 May 2020 - 06:00
Before Covid-19 shut down the country, SA’s economy was already grappling with significant structural issues that dampened returns from domestic investments. A strong rationale already existed for local investors to increase offshore allocations to realise better returns and protect their wealth through diversification.
"SA was in recession before Covid-19 hit, with a weak fiscal position," says Reyneke van Wyk, head of investments at Stonehage Fleming Investment Management in SA.
