Monthly Investments in a Covid-19 world Global markets continue to be more attractive than the JSE, writes Lynette Dicey

In the current environment, investors need to do their homework and ensure that the companies they are invested in are equipped to survive, says Sasfin Wealth’s Andrew Padoa.Successful companies such as Activision Blizzard, Alibaba, Alphabet, Microsoft and Samsung all have large cash piles and low debt levels, and have outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. "While the sectors they operate in have benefited from a global lockdown, their resilient balance sheets and cash positions mean they will be able to survive and buy attractive companies that are in distress," he says.Predicting that the global economy will recover faster than SA’s economy, Padoa says consumers’ financial positions will only get worse the longer the country is in lockdown. Exacerbating the situation is the fact that the SA government’s stimulus packages are limited.Global equity markets, he says, continue to be more attractive than the JSE. "We’d rather be able to choose from more than 40,000 listed companies in ...