EDITOR’S NOTE: Future is online — and catching up is hard to do
Johann Rupert’s recent comments on online retailing – especially into the key Chinese markets – are telling
Richemont’s investor presentations are always made a little more interesting when chair and controlling shareholder Johann Rupert is in attendance.I’m not a Richemont shareholder — and would probably prefer to snap up the luxury group’s stock closer to the R85 level (which might be wishful thinking). But I have long been closely monitoring Richemont’s determined shift into online retailing — which has largely been driven through the Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP) hub.So far the investment in Net-a-Porter — and subsequent merger to create YNAP — has not built huge shareholder value on the financial statements. Rupert contends it is a good investment.That might not be evident in the numbers yet, but is apparent that so much of Richemont’s longer-term prospects seem to hinge on this venture — and this has been further highlighted by the pandemic.Rupert’s recent comments on online retailing — especially into the key Chinese markets — are telling: "Are we aggressive enough? All I can say is we...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now