Companies / Investors Monthly Asset allocations in the Covid-19 era The Covid-19 pandemic presents unique investment challenges, but 2008 gives some pointers, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

The global recession brought about by Covid-19 lockdowns warrants a considered asset allocation approach from investors in their hunt for returns.

With uncertainty and volatility set to characterise market conditions throughout 2020 as the world grapples to contain surges in infection rates, balancing allocations across risky and safer asset classes remains a necessity.