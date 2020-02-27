Companies / Investors Monthly Vivo Energy: Well positioned to keep Africa moving Vivo Energy’s fortunes ride or die on the growth of the African consumer market, which is a bet most would be happy to take BL PREMIUM

Downstream petroleum company Vivo Energy listed on the London Stock Exchange with much fanfare in 2018 as the largest African IPO on the bourse in more than a decade.But the stock hasn’t performed, and at R21.59 a share on the JSE, where it is also listed, the valuation is in fact 5.6% lower in the year to date.Ultimately Vivo Energy’s fortunes ride or die on the growth of the African consumer market, which is a bet most would be happy to take.Africa is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world and, according to the Brookings Institution, consumer expenditure in Africa is expected to reach $2.1-trillion by 2025. Vivo is well positioned to service huge swathes of this market.The company is the second-largest fuel retailer in Africa (outside SA), where it distributes and markets Shell-and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial customers.After acquiring all Engen’s African operations outside of SA last year, Vivo now has a network of more than 2,100 ...