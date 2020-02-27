Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Transaction Capital In some investments pairing two shares helps reduce the risk BL PREMIUM

Shorter-term trading is mostly a lot more risky than longer-term investing. One way to mitigate the short-term risk is to "pair trade". This entails equal nominal exposure to two stocks that are trending in opposite directions.Given the uncertain nature of things at the moment, and the potential for the rand to keep weakening, IM has looked into the JSE’s financial sector for potential short setups.The reason for scouring this market is that if the rand continues to slide, financials will most probably suffer.The standout stock for the "short" part of the pair is life assurer Sanlam, which also controls short-term insurance business Santam.To balance that risk out, IM looked at the top performers on the market for potential longs. The top performers tend to be companies that do not really have any correlation with the rand and have large moats (margins of safety) around unique business models.One of the few stocks still making 52-week highs fairly regularly is specialist financial s...