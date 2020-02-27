Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Reinet Reinet has been a slow burn since it listed in 2008. Returns have been steady rather than spectacular BL PREMIUM

Reinet has been a slow burn since it listed in 2008. Returns have been steady rather than spectacular (fitting the group’s "capital preservation" strategy) and the Rupert family investment company now has a net asset value of about £5.5bn.Everybody knows Reinet holds a significant stake in British American Tobacco (BAT), which has prompted some investors to refer dismissively to the group as a proxy for BAT (even though shareholders were disconnected from the cash spinning tobacco company’s generous dividends). That is no longer the case.For some time BAT has not been the majority of the total investment portfolio that Reinet holds. It has been the biggest holding, but not the majority. In fact, BAT makes up (as at the September 30 results) 48.6% of the total net asset value (NAV) of Reinet. The rest is made up of unlisted investments. Of the total NAV, about 16% comprises private equity investments and partnerships scattered across the globe, About 1% is invested in "diamond intere...