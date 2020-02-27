Companies / Investors Monthly Offshore offers opportunities, but risks remain Offshore markets offer many benefits to careful SA investors, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

Investing offshore has predominantly served as a prudent means for local investors to diversify a portfolio and hedge against local risks, which over the past decade have increased significantly in both number and magnitude.

"With the ongoing economic malaise at home due to poor growth and [failing] government institutions that are critical to the economy … local investors should exploit overseas markets for more meaningful and stable growth," says Tim Mertens, Chairman of Sovereign Trust (SA).