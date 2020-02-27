Offshore offers opportunities, but risks remain
Offshore markets offer many benefits to careful SA investors, writes Pedro van Gaalen
27 February 2020 - 10:00
Investing offshore has predominantly served as a prudent means for local investors to diversify a portfolio and hedge against local risks, which over the past decade have increased significantly in both number and magnitude.
"With the ongoing economic malaise at home due to poor growth and [failing] government institutions that are critical to the economy … local investors should exploit overseas markets for more meaningful and stable growth," says Tim Mertens, Chairman of Sovereign Trust (SA).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now