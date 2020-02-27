Companies / Investors Monthly No more duvet days at Quilter One could argue that Quilter tested investors’patience at first, but that patience seems to have paid off. So what exactly does Quilter do? BL PREMIUM

Quilter was recently unbundled from Old Mutual and is a leading UK and cross-border full service wealth manager, providing advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms to over 900 000 customers. Quilter is listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.Unbundled from Old Mutual in late June 2018, Quilter has not been an independent share (or company) on our market for long and hasn’t done anything spectacular — at least not yet.After listing it fell about 25%, recovered and is now up around 23% from listing. So a year and a half in and it’s added a quarter of its value. Not bad — especially in relation to the performance of the JSE’s all share index over the same period.One could argue that Quilter tested investors’ patience at first, but that patience seems to have paid off. So what exactly does Quilter do?Basically the same thing Old Mutual does. But Quilter does it in the UK. It is an asset management business that provides advisory and management services to i...