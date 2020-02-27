Medium Equity Funds: Medium or mediocre?
Medium equity funds are those with a maximum equity allocation of 60%, compared with 40% for low equity funds and 75% for high equity funds
27 February 2020 - 10:00
Medium equity funds have just R56bn in assets, making it smaller than the specialist real estate sector. And their share has been shrinking with outflows of R2.3bn over the past year.
