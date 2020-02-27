Companies / Investors Monthly Long4Life: A good business in a bad economy The company is an investment holding company that raised R1.9bn basically on the reputation of its founder, Brian Joffe BL PREMIUM

Long4Life listed on the JSE on 7 April 2017 as an investment company with a lifestyle focus. The company led by deal making doyen Brian Joffe invests in businesses with attractive growth prospects, led by strong, entrepreneurial-minded management teams and takes a long-term view on its chosen investments.Long4Life (L4L) has been listed for a while now. The first time IM looked at this company things were not going well for the share price and now, almost two years later, there is still no joy.L4L is an investment holding company that raised R1.9bn basically on the reputation of its founder, Brian Joffe, the doyen of dealmaking on the JSE with his previous companies Bidcorp and Bidvest. The group used the pre-listing funding to buy what it identified as attractive opportunities in "lifestyle-orientated" industries. L4L has some really good assets — the problem is that the SA economy is a shambles.L4L owns the Sorbet group, which has brands in the personal care, grooming and beauty se...