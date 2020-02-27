Companies / Investors Monthly Italtile: Still the stock to follow in building supplies With a market value of R16.8bn, Italtile has outperformed Cashbuild, with stock down just 3% in the past year BL PREMIUM

Updates in the consumer and related spaces have been incredibly lacklustre at the start of 2020 as many companies detail their weak festive trading period and the general consumer malaise.The DIY, building materials and allied sector has not been immune to the economic tightness consumers have endured in SA over the past couple of years. This is not expected to improve any time soon.The two JSE sector leaders in building supplies are Cashbuild, with a market cap of R4.7bn, and Italtile. Cashbuild’s share price has fallen by 30% in the past year as low sales trends and a dependence on the ultra-competitive cement market saw quarterly sales disappoint the market. The stock is trading near a 52-week low.With a market value of R16.8bn, Italtile has outperformed Cashbuild, with stock down just 3% in the past year.IM wrote in September 2019 in the Trade of the Month column that, at R13.30, Italtile was our preferred sector play relative to Cashbuild (then trading at R250).In the subsequen...