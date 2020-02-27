Companies / Investors Monthly ISA: Fixing a breach in security ISA’s loss of favourable terms with a key vendor partner has hit it hard, writes Marc Hasenfuss BL PREMIUM

The JSE is a scary place these days, and likely to get scarier if even the most trusted companies are rendered vulnerable by events they cannot influence.

Corporate scandals and strategic stuff-ups involving "big bourse names" has meant investors have increasingly started to back companies with business models that are not only finely focused and robust but, probably more importantly, also easy to understand.