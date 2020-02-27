Companies / Investors Monthly opening bell Is there value in holding companies? Anthony Clark looks at value in the investment holding companies, where it’s evident that not all prospects and NAV discounts are equal BL PREMIUM

BUY: Sabvest Share price: R43.05 JSE code: SBV

With a combined market value for its ordinary and N-shares of R1.6bn, Sabvest, which is managed and majority-owned by well-regarded businessman Christopher Seabrooke, has hidden its light under a bushel for years. That will change in 2020.