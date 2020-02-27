ECONOMY WATCH: Moody’s not so gloomy
Moody’s may throw SA’s economy a lifeline when it is delivers a verdict on the sovereign credit score in March
Credit ratings agency Moody’s may throw SA’s economy a lifeline when it is delivers a verdict on the sovereign credit score in March.The countdown to junk status gained momentum after Moody’s lowered the outlook from stable to negative in November. Though it kept the rating stable, the agency cited potential lack of political capital to implement reforms.But in January Lucie Villa, a vice-president and sovereign lead analyst for SA, eased downgrade speculation, saying it was "a bit early" to judge government policy and structural reforms, Bloomberg reported.Yet economic growth, a key metric of assessment for a ratings agency, is expected to disappoint with less than 1% expansion again this year.Old Mutual Wealth investment strategists Izak Odendaal and Dave Mohr said: "Given that the growth outlook has weakened and government is unlikely to announce major progress on reform initiatives soon, Moody’s will probably downgrade SA." But they added Villa’s comments suggested Moody’s was n...
