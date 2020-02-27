Companies / Investors Monthly ECONOMY WATCH: A tale of two uncertainties There are two key issues on the economics calendar to watch in March: whether Moody’s junks SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating, and whether the Reserve Bank cuts interest rates again BL PREMIUM

There are two key issues on the economics calendar to watch in March: whether Moody’s Investors Service junks SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating, and whether the Reserve Bank cuts interest rates again.Of these, Moody’s ratings review on March 27 is generating the greatest anxiety. Most economists seem to be expecting the worst, but it’s not a done deal. Much will depend on the credibility of the fiscal plan set out in the February national budget.When Moody’s changed SA’s ratings outlook to negative last November, it said that to prevent it from junking the ratings the government needed to develop, preferably by the time of the February 2020 budget, a credible fiscal strategy to raise the growth rate and halt the rapid rise in debt.Moody’s decision was triggered by the fiscal deterioration revealed in the October 2019 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). It showed that with current policies gross debt will climb from 60% of GDP now to more than 70% over the n...