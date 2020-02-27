Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: Astral getting ready to crow The biggest cost to raising a chicken is feed, and there is cheering news of a good maize harvest BL PREMIUM

I have bemoaned before how little interest institutional shareholders or analysts take in corporate annual general meetings (AGMs).I attend many every year. Yes, they are often in odd locations and the times are not really meant to encourage the normal office-bound slave to attend.But shareholders or analysts can sit in a room with the entire executive and question, listen and pick the brains of the people managing a company.I remain staggered as to how few attend AGMs. I find them worthwhile in formulating opinions on companies and their prospects. But maybe I just know what to ask the executives.This was the case at poultry giant Astral Foods’ recent AGM.I’ve been attending the Astral Foods AGMs for years. It is my company highlight of the year in terms of setting the scene for the coming financial years. For me, it has always paid dividends in gaining a direct sense (given Astral is a March interim and September year-end) how the key festive period has traded.I also gain a view o...