Anchor Group: Weighing anchor and looking offshore IM believes Anchor will boost its marketing and distribution capabilities with a greater push offshore

IM last wrote on asset manager Anchor Group in August 2019 with the share price trading at 380c ahead of the release of interim results to June 2019. This is a preview of the soon-to-be-released year-end results to December 2019.At the interim results stage, Anchor was forecasting good growth in assets under management (AUM) — but a flat six months in earnings.Interim results showed total assets rose 11% to R54.4bn with a 13% rise in AUM. Inflows of R600m a month, mostly on the advisory side, helped.However, lower brokerage revenues and the loss of the Astoria income (following the agreement to wind down that offshore investment business) saw adjusted headline earnings of 18c a share from the corresponding adjusted like-for-like figure of 21c a share. Cash on hand was R172m, equivalent to 82c a share. Net asset value (NAV) was 457c a share.At the time of the IM report the Anchor share price had been trending sideways in the mid-to-high 300c level. In September it rose to the mid-400...