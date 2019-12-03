The weird and the wonderful in ‘private-equity-type’ discounts
The deep discounts offered on listed ‘private equity-type’ counters look attractive. But make sure the value propositions for unlisted interests are well understood
03 December 2019 - 12:00
ETHOS CAPITAL Share price: 724c JSE Code: EPE
BUY Ethos Capital, which listed in 2016, offers a very diverse portfolio of unlisted investments that are held in funds or co-investments managed by the highly regarded team at Ethos Private Equity. Positions include fintech business Channel VAS, broadcast group Primedia, industrial group Waco, vehicle components group AutoZone, internet service provider Echo, bottler Bevco, traditional beer-maker Chibuku and analytics group Synerlytic (the old Torre) as well as familiar names like MTN Zakhele Futhi and Twinsaver.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.