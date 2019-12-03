Companies / Investors Monthly Libstar Holdings: Quiet presence behind well-known brands Libstar has a host of high-quality products that are mostly defensively positioned in the overall economy BL PREMIUM

Libstar is a relatively new listing on the JSE and is a stock that has been causing some confusion for a little while now. It often pops up as one of the most searched stocks on various market data websites, but hardly anyone really knows what it is.

As it turns out, it’s a very interesting, not-so-little business in the food services/fast moving consumer goods sector, and it owns some of SA’s most recognised food brands. Who does not know Woolies assorted nut snacks or hot-cross buns? Denny mushrooms? Lancewood cheese and yoghurts? Pick n Pay no-name baking powder? Well, that’s Libstar … in a nutshell.