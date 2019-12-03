JSE appointed sponsors in the firing line
The JSE is cracking down on the independence of these advisers
03 December 2019 - 12:00
In the coming years, as various regulators and prosecuting agencies battle to hold someone accountable for the R200bn of destruction wreaked by the Steinhoff International implosion, one thing will become clear — layers of expensive advisers did little to protect shareholder interests.
As regulation and legislation increase, all that seems to happen is the addition of more entities to the blame game. A common feature of every corporate scandal that has hit SA in recent years is the refusal by anyone to accept responsibility for anything.
