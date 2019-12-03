Deductible investments: The sky is not the limit
The plan to cap Section 12J may have negative implications
03 December 2019 - 12:00
The National Treasury introduced the 2019 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in July to curb abuse of Section 12J tax deductible investments and mitigate the impact of lost tax revenue to the fiscus.
The sector attracted more than R5bn in the 2018/2019 tax year.
