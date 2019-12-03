Companies / Investors Monthly Boost your index tracker fund With an impressive overall performance in its nearly 30 years on the market, all SA investors should at least consider Orbis BL PREMIUM

It is easy to keep life simple by investing in a wide range of international index trackers in the market. A giant firm such as BlackRock offers these portfolios for just a few basis points. It can be a good solution for investors who do not have a qualified financial adviser and are fee sensitive.

But there is a place for active funds to play a "satellite" role, and the five funds reviewed do that, in the sense that they are all the opposite of index trackers.