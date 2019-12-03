Companies / Investors Monthly Balwin Properties: Worth the risk in this gloomy economy There are glints of optimism that the real estate market may be bottoming out BL PREMIUM

With little good news in the SA property market over the past decade, it seems counterintuitive to be writing about mid-cap stock Balwin Properties.The saying that real estate investing is as "safe as houses" hardly applies in this prolonged economic slump. Real house prices, factoring in inflation, have only seen a 5% return since 2008.But there are glints of optimism that the real estate market may be bottoming out. Lending institutions seem to be more lenient with the repo rate at 6.5%. Still, there is no denying that the local economy remains on a knife-edge.Balwin warrants market attention at this delicate juncture. The business has been in operation since 1996 and has an enviable track record as a developer with over 70 residential estates to its credit.Listed on the JSE in 2015, its listing book build was heavily oversubscribed, with pricing at the upper end of the offer range. Some R1.76bn was subscribed for at a price of 988c a share, which reflected an earnings multiple of...