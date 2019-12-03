Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: Well-regarded over decades Bowler Metcalf paid a dividend every year and never felt the need to raise new equity — rare on the JSE BL PREMIUM

I came to SA in May 1996 to take up a new post, having worked as an analyst and equity salesman in emerging markets at a London stockbroker. On a wet and windy night I had been persuaded by the new Head of Equity Research head of equity research of Standard Equities, James Allan, to work as an analyst in a new division created by Standard Bank following its deal with old JSE stalwart Anderson Wilson & Partners.

The thought of sunshine and warmth, and the challenge of a market emerging into the new light of democracy, seemed like a great idea in cold, dark London.