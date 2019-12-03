Companies / Investors Monthly Alternative assets an essential part of any well-diversified portfolio Private equity, property, debt and cash should form part of a well-diversified portfolio BL PREMIUM

Risk and volatility are set to persist into 2020. Slowing economic growth in key global markets, Brexit, the US elections and a possible impeachment could wreak havoc, while SA grapples with its dire economic situation.

Amid this uncertainty, investors are looking for some degree of protection with sustainable long-term, risk-adjusted returns.