Ascendis' impairments of R4.2bn a bitter pill to swallow Ascendis has been a terrible investment, and now everything hinges on the sale of its crown jewel

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare business Ascendis has not had a good year. In fact, it does not have a good three-or five-year history.

The business, which listed on the JSE in November 2013, was bankrolled by well-known private equity team Coast2Coast, which, aside from being a material shareholder in Ascendis, also drove the highly ambitious acquisition strategy.