Trade of the Month: Capitec Holdings
There’s reason to be a bit more optimistic, so back a winner in the financial sector
01 November 2019 - 14:10
Let’s be honest, not much has really changed over the past few months and there is no more certainty this month than there was any other month this year. The trade war still weighs on markets and central banks are still trying everything they can to deny — I mean prevent — a global recession, while Eskom still can’t keep the lights on.
Droning on about uncertainty and risk management is getting boring; besides, by now I am sure that everyone is familiar with the usual "things are in the air" rhetoric.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.