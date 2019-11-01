Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Capitec Holdings There’s reason to be a bit more optimistic, so back a winner in the financial sector BL PREMIUM

Let’s be honest, not much has really changed over the past few months and there is no more certainty this month than there was any other month this year. The trade war still weighs on markets and central banks are still trying everything they can to deny — I mean prevent — a global recession, while Eskom still can’t keep the lights on.

Droning on about uncertainty and risk management is getting boring; besides, by now I am sure that everyone is familiar with the usual "things are in the air" rhetoric.