Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Sibanye-Stillwater Sibanye’s achievements are no small feat considering that the company started as a humble spin-off of unwanted assets in Gold One International BL PREMIUM

A few months ago IM profiled Sibanye-Stillwater, detailing the company’s history and its morphing into the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, the second-largest primary producer of palladium and a top-tier gold producer.

Sibanye’s achievements are no small feat considering that the company started as a humble spin-off of unwanted assets in Gold One International.