Pick of the Month: Sibanye-Stillwater
01 November 2019 - 14:15
A few months ago IM profiled Sibanye-Stillwater, detailing the company’s history and its morphing into the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, the second-largest primary producer of palladium and a top-tier gold producer.
Sibanye’s achievements are no small feat considering that the company started as a humble spin-off of unwanted assets in Gold One International.
