EDITOR’S NOTE: Three cheers for those bold corporate warriors
It’s rare to see shareholders tackle corporations head-on in the fashion of the fearless EP centre Dennis Campher
01 November 2019 - 14:00
I hope readers enjoy Ann Crotty’s cover story on African Phoenix (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/investors-monthly/2019-10-31-african-phoenix-vs-albie-cilliers-its-a-david-versus-goliath-battle/) as much as I did. I’ve always rooted for the underdog, something that was probably welded into my psyche as a schoolboy in Uitenhage when I was a passionate supporter of the Eastern Province (EP) thugby, I mean rugby, team.
But it’s rare to see shareholders tackle corporations head-on in the fashion of the fearless EP centre Dennis Campher, or ruck for value with the vigour of the most underrated loose forward of all time, Pote Human.
