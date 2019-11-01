ECONOMY WATCH: Close to the edge — SA’s perilous position
November will be an important month for the economy, with two ratings reviews scheduled and the holding of the year’s last monetary policy committee meeting
01 November 2019 - 14:20
November will be an important month for the economy, with two ratings reviews scheduled and the holding of the year’s last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.
Much will depend on how well the government weathers the credibility tests it faces during October, of which the most important are the release of the Eskom special paper, the updated 2019 Integrated Resource Plan and the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.