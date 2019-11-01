Companies / Investors Monthly ECONOMY WATCH: Close to the edge — SA’s perilous position November will be an important month for the economy, with two ratings reviews scheduled and the holding of the year’s last monetary policy committee meeting BL PREMIUM

November will be an important month for the economy, with two ratings reviews scheduled and the holding of the year’s last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

Much will depend on how well the government weathers the credibility tests it faces during October, of which the most important are the release of the Eskom special paper, the updated 2019 Integrated Resource Plan and the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).