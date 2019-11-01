Companies / Investors Monthly Bidcorp: ‘Boring’ is the attraction Bidcorp’s investors like its consistency, writes Siseko Njobeni BL PREMIUM

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of Bidcorp, which took place after former parent company Bidvest acquired Chipkins, a catering services company, and Seaworld.

Investec financed the Chipkins deal. The investment banking group’s former CEO and Bidcorp’s current chair, Stephen Koseff, recently took analysts down memory lane. "We made that investment decision at a lunch with [former Bidvest CEO] Brian Joffe. And it [took] about 10 minutes. In life it is often not about what [you know], but who.