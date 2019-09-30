Top relationship manager of the year
Carlo Amorim of PSG Wealth is the winner of Intellidex’s maiden Top Relationship Manager of the Year Award
30 September 2019 - 11:55
The award was introduced this year to recognise individual excellence in the stockbroking sector. The winner is determined by client nominations and the motivations they provide, weighted according to firm size and client base. Intellidex used a combined qualitative-quantitative assessment to determine the top three.
