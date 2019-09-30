TALKING TECHNICALS: Small-cap warning signs
The lagging Russell 2000 index indicates that the US economy has begun to slow
The Russell 2000 is known as the US small-cap index. It’s made up of the smallest 2,000 companies by market capitalisation in the Russell 3000 index. These are not necessarily small-cap companies as we know them in SA. Many are fairly substantial in size, but measured against global conglomerates they compare as small caps on a relative basis.
The companies that fall into the Russell 2000 index are often more US-centric than those found on the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100. So the Russell 2000 is a fairly accurate indicator of the performance of companies with a domestic US focus. What is notable from the chart is that the performance of the Russell 2000 over the past year has been weaker than the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. While those two are knocking on new highs, the Russell 2000 is languishing quite a long way below the high set in August 2018. This is likely an indication that the US economy has begun to slow over the past year. From a technical perspective, the chart of the...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.