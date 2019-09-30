Companies / Investors Monthly Special mention: top tax-free savings accounts The top TFSA provider is determined solely from client feedback BL PREMIUM

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) are now an established part of an investment portfolio. They can be used as a top-up to an existing portfolio or to diversify it, for example, to increase exposure to offshore investments, or to save for a long-term goal, such as children’s education.Stockbrokers are key providers of TFSAs and many have put in much effort to create a compelling offer for first-time investors to get involved in the stock market — and have done so even though profit margins for brokers on such accounts are extremely thin at best. We support those endeavours with a prize for those we think have created the best offerings.Last year’s winner, EasyEquities, retains top spot in this category based largely on its attractive pricing and overwhelmingly positive ratings from clients. Avior Wealth Services, an established institutional stockbroker that has recently moved into the retail space, is second with Rand Swiss third.Investors can save up to R33,000 per year with a life...