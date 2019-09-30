Companies / Investors Monthly SPECIAL MENTION: Most improved broker EasyEquities and sister company GT247.com take the top two spots this year BL PREMIUM

From the early years of this survey Intellidex has been extremely impressed by the way most stockbrokers strive constantly to improve their products and services to clients.To recognise these developments, in 2017 we introduced a special mention award for the most improved broker of the year. Scores are determined by a combination of client feedback and responses to the questionnaire sent to the firms.EasyEquities and sister company GT247.com take the top two spots this year. The group has established a strong reputation for innovation and constantly striving to improve its client experience, and this is validated by this award.In the past year EasyEquities, the group’s main retail broking business, has launched numerous new features, many focused on improving clients’ knowledge and understanding of investment markets.Other developments include a new cryptocurrency facility, a loyalty programme and an investment guide that matches investment goals to risk tolerance, time horizon an...