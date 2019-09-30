Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: What they’re good at We assess each stockbroker on core measures and the best performers are listed in these tables BL PREMIUM

There are many elements to being a great broker. Some focus on particular capabilities, such as a wide range of exotic trading instruments to suit professional trading clients. Others aim to aid more novice investors with educational support. In this section we list excellent brokers on four different measures to help readers recognise the ones that would suit them.

Available instruments and trading tools