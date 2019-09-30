Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: the methodology The awards recognise firms in two main categories: the top online broker and the top advice-based broker BL PREMIUM

The stockbroker of the year survey is conducted by Intellidex, a specialist financial capital markets research house.

This is the 10th year we have assessed SA’s retail stockbrokers. This year 15 firms participated with 7,406 of their clients completing an online client survey, a record number representing a substantial sample of the market. The high number of client votes entrenches the credibility of the survey findings.