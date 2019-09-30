SA’s top stockbrokers: the methodology
The awards recognise firms in two main categories: the top online broker and the top advice-based broker
The stockbroker of the year survey is conducted by Intellidex, a specialist financial capital markets research house.
This is the 10th year we have assessed SA’s retail stockbrokers. This year 15 firms participated with 7,406 of their clients completing an online client survey, a record number representing a substantial sample of the market. The high number of client votes entrenches the credibility of the survey findings.
