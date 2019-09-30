Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: people’s choice awards Record number of clients rank their brokers BL PREMIUM

Rand Swiss is the winner of the 2019 People’s Choice Award.

This award is highly coveted as it is based purely on client opinions. This year a record number of 7,406 clients participated in our online survey, ensuring a high degree of credibility to the People’s Choice scores as well as in numerous other categories where their opinions are incorporated.