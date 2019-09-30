SA’s top broker of the year
As pressures related to costs, technology and a stagnant market mount, stockbrokers are earning their keep by adapting to the harsh conditions and keeping clients informed of opportunities, writes Colin Anthony
30 September 2019 - 11:50
The stockbroking industry is operating in an extremely tough environment — but brokers are adapting, focusing on opportunities locally and expanding their offshore offerings. It is in such harsh conditions that the top brokers prove their worth.
The flat markets of the past five years are having a serious effect on trading volumes, putting stockbrokers under pressure. At the same time, they have to deal with a constant stream of technological advancements and regulatory compliance issues.
