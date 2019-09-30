Pick of the Month: Trellidor
Security barrier specialist Trellidor offers investors a reassuring margin of safety
30 September 2019 - 10:35
The captivating rebounds in the share prices of blue-chip stocks like financial services group Discovery and pharmaceuticals giant Aspen certainly lifted the dismal mood on the JSE last month.
Perhaps the underlying message was that investors these days tend to overreact — even panic — when weighing up perceived negative developments. The reality, as reflected in audited numbers, can present a different picture.
