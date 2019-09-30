Companies / Investors Monthly Company secretaries: Into the light Two recent events focus attention on the role of company secretaries — and raise some questions BL PREMIUM

Is the company secretary finally moving out of the corporate shadows — pushed into the limelight by the increasing regulatory obligations they have to deal with?

No doubt company secretaries have always played a huge role in the smooth functioning of companies, but until now they’ve been regarded largely as relatively silent enablers; the people behind the scenes who ensure things happen; the person who gently taps the chairman on the arm — recall Sanlam’s AGM — to remind him he is required to allow shareholders at an AGM to vote up to the last minute.