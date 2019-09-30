Companies / Investors Monthly AVI: Maintaining a delicate balance AVI has a knack for pursuing market share ambitions without too much sacrificing of margins BL PREMIUM

AVI — which owns well-known consumer brands such as Five Roses, Bakers, I&J, Willards, Spitz and Ciro — has a knack for pursuing market share ambitions without too much sacrificing of margins.

The group’s interim results showed AVI straining to maintain this delicate balance, and so it was heartening to see the second-half trading regaining traction, though slight.