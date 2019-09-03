Companies / Investors Monthly TALKING TECHNICALS: two signs that all is not well Industrial metals index and US treasury yields show worrying trends BL PREMIUM

Dr Copper has historically been a good indicator of the health of the global economy, due to its use in all forms of technological advancement and economic growth.

But a broader measure than just copper is presented by the Bloomberg industrial metals index, made up of copper, zinc, nickel and aluminium. These four metals are used in various industries so this index is arguably a more diversified read of the demand for industrial metals and economic activity.