TALKING TECHNICALS: two signs that all is not well
Industrial metals index and US treasury yields show worrying trends
03 September 2019 - 12:00
Dr Copper has historically been a good indicator of the health of the global economy, due to its use in all forms of technological advancement and economic growth.
But a broader measure than just copper is presented by the Bloomberg industrial metals index, made up of copper, zinc, nickel and aluminium. These four metals are used in various industries so this index is arguably a more diversified read of the demand for industrial metals and economic activity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.