analysis
Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow
The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
03 September 2019 - 12:00
The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management — little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds. It’s quite a contrast to the heady days of 1998, when it looked as if these funds were destined to overtake general equity funds.
Yet small cap funds are now much more reliable than in those days. They no longer focus on faddish IT businesses in which the largest item on the balance sheet was goodwill. They provide a blend of industrial, resources and financial shares, including such well-managed businesses as AVI, Santam and Italtile.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.