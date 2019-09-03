Companies / Investors Monthly Sibanye Gold: mining the right metals for future sustainability The edge that Sibanye has over its competition is that it is also a globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials BL PREMIUM

Sibanye’s strategy was simple — grow by acquisition and allow those assets to grow organically.

Soon after its humble beginnings in 2013 as an offshoot from Gold Fields, Sibanye bought the Cooke operations from Gold One International and, in 2014, the Burnstone project from Wits Gold.