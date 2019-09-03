Sibanye Gold: mining the right metals for future sustainability
The edge that Sibanye has over its competition is that it is also a globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials
03 September 2019 - 12:00
Sibanye’s strategy was simple — grow by acquisition and allow those assets to grow organically.
Soon after its humble beginnings in 2013 as an offshoot from Gold Fields, Sibanye bought the Cooke operations from Gold One International and, in 2014, the Burnstone project from Wits Gold.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.