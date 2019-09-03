Companies / Investors Monthly Offshore investing can be risky It’s essential to do proper research and get good advice before investing overseas BL PREMIUM

As capital floods offshore due to local risks, investors accessing global markets must consider broad international risks as well as specific localised factors when investing in preferred jurisdiction and asset classes in order to balance risk and returns.

Manoj Soni, chief investment officer at Capricorn Private Investments, says various risks currently affect international markets. These include Brexit uncertainty, the escalating US-China trade war, low growth in Europe and rising nationalist tendencies.