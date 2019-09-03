Companies / Investors Monthly Investors look offshore to stem local wealth erosion Investment strategies should offer protection from what the uncertain conditions in SA may bring about BL PREMIUM

Offshore diversification has always been a prudent approach for local investors to de-risk their portfolios, but the pace and scale of capital flight from SA since 2018 has been unprecedented.

As the reality dawns that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration faces a complex and difficult task in balancing politics with the tough economic reforms needed to stimulate growth, both local and international investors are shunning rand-based assets, even as 10-year yields on SA bonds topped 8.4% in July.