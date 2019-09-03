Investors look offshore to stem local wealth erosion
Investment strategies should offer protection from what the uncertain conditions in SA may bring about
03 September 2019 - 12:00
Offshore diversification has always been a prudent approach for local investors to de-risk their portfolios, but the pace and scale of capital flight from SA since 2018 has been unprecedented.
As the reality dawns that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration faces a complex and difficult task in balancing politics with the tough economic reforms needed to stimulate growth, both local and international investors are shunning rand-based assets, even as 10-year yields on SA bonds topped 8.4% in July.
